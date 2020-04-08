Scattered Thunderstorms Move Through Wednesday Evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through northern Illinois Wednesday evening, producing pea to nickel sized hail as the storms quickly race east between 60-70 mph. Severe weather will continue across much of central Illinois where better instability is focused for storm development.
The threat for storms will continue through 8pm/9pm Wednesday evening with drier skies expected during the overnight. Temperatures have already fallen following a strong cold front earlier in the day, with numbers north of Rockford already in the 40s as of 5pm. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s with chills in the 20s by Thursday morning.