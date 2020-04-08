Scattered Thunderstorms Move Through Wednesday Evening

Severe thunderstorms moved across parts of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Tuesday evening, producing hail up to three inches in diameter in some locations, damaging many cars and buildings. Thunderstorms were quick to develop over Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front, producing hail north of Milwaukee and over far southwest Wisconsin. One particular supercell thunderstorm continued to strengthen as it moved into southern Green County before dipping south into Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties. There, golf ball sized hail was reported in Orangeville, as well as a few miles south of Monroe. That storm continued to grow as it moved east, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings further east over Winnebago County. As the storm moved across northern Stephenson County it began to show signs of rotation in the mid-levels. The tornado threat with this particular storm, in this environment, was low but such a strong updraft continued to promote the development of large and damaging hail.

Golf ball to tennis ball sized hail reports continued to come in from near Durand and Davis/Lake Summerset in northwest Winnebago County. As the storm continued to move southeast, another storm developed north of Winnebago and produced golf ball sized hail that covered the ground in Winnebago. Pea to dime sized hail, even moth-ball sized hail, was reported north of Rockford while the strongest part of the storm moved through New Milford. The storm continued to travel to the southeast into northern DeKalb County before moving out of the viewing area a little after 9pm. A few additional showers and storms developed, with one storm producing quarter sized hail in Sycamore a little after 9pm.