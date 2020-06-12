Seasonable Friday Ahead of Cool & Comfortable Weekend

First off, Happy Friday everyone! We followed a beautiful day yesterday with a gorgeous and pleasant start to our Friday. Skies overnight last night remained mostly clear across the Stateline, leading to another morning with temperatures featured in the 50s.This cool start was just a taste of what is to come for the upcoming weekend. And it all begins with a cold front that slides through later this evening.

After a mostly sunny start, a few more clouds are expected to fill in by this afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures before the front are expected to rise into the low 80s area-wide, and dew points sitting in the low to mid 50s. Meaning the humidity will not be issue with outdoor plans. With that being said, it’s definitely going to be another great day for outdoor activities or if you’re interested in participating in outdoor dining this evening. The only thing to watch out for would be an isolated shower along the frontal boundary. However, any shower that develops will be short-lived as there is plenty of dry air throughout the atmosphere.

This cold front is set to pass through later today bringing big, and I mean BIG changes to the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Behind this cold front, a cooler and less humid air mass will sink down from Canada and spread across the Great Lakes region by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and low 50s. If you haven’t done so already, turn off the air conditioning unit and open up some windows because it’s going to feel very pleasant today and tonight. There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or two to kick off our day tomorrow. Current thinking suggests areas along and north of I-88 will remain dry, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out south of the interstate.

These slim shower chances should taper off by the mid-morning hours, giving way to a partly sunny afternoon as an area of high pressure settles over the Great Lakes region. High temperatures for Saturday will only climb into the low 70s, nearly 10° below average. A slight warm up is expected for Sunday, but we remain comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Along with pleasant temperatures, the humidity is going to remain in check allowing for more opportunities to enjoy the weather and the great outdoors. What’s also great about this weekend’s forecast is that open windows will be recommended. No need to have the air conditioners on.

This weekend’s cool down will lead to a big warm up that is in the works for the first half of next week. A strong ridge of high pressure will allow a surge of warmer and humid air to spread across the central United States leading to highs around 90° next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Along with the summer-time heat comes the return of oppressive humidity. So, get outside, and take advantage of this weekend’s beautiful weather as much you can.