Thursday’s Cold Front:

Wednesday marked the third day in a row where the Stateline enjoyed nothing but beautiful sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and somewhat comfortable humidity. Thursday begins with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm thanks to a cold front dropping in from the northwest. Thankfully, severe weather will not be a concern.

Once the frontal passage is complete, winds will quickly shift to the northwest, allowing mixed sunshine to return and humidity levels to drop. Temperatures won’t be impacted by the wind shift, with most of our local airports peaking in the low 80s. Winds should slowly subside overnight, with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s by Friday morning.

Pleasant Friday:

Friday in my opinion looks is the pick of the 7-day as sunshine is featured from start to finish. Not only that, we will have seasonable temperatures in place along with extremely comfortable humidity. A vast majority of Saturday and Sunday will be dry.

However, with weak waves passing over Illinois, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will still end up near seasonable-levels.

Heat Cranks Up:

The bigger headline as we jump into next week is the rise in our temperatures. Ridging over the western U.S looks to slide eastward, allowing some of the heat underneath it to spread into the Midwest. Forecast highs are expected to climb back into the upper 80s Monday afternoon, with low 90s possibly returning both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now, Rockford has only recorded 5 90-degree days this year, which is much lower than what we had at this point last year (15). And typically between the May to July time frame, we average 9.7 days with temperatures at or above 90-degrees. But with the heat that is on the way, we may be able to add a few more before we make the jump into August.