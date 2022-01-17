Seasonable MLK Day, Temps plummet behind Tuesday’s Strong Cold Front

Tranquil Start:

After experiencing a few light snow chances over the weekend, our weather pattern turns more tranquil for the work week ahead. Temperatures start off mild, with another round of cold Arctic air filtering in behind a midweek frontal passage.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday begins on cloudy note, with sunshine mixing through during the afternoon. High temperatures look to up seasonable, close to the 30-degree mark. However, a noticeably organized northwest wind will keep wind chills in the teens. Skies will be quick to cloud over overnight as our next weak disturbance and cold front approach from the northwest.

Tuesday’s Cold Front:

The cold front looks to hold off until Tuesday evening, with temperatures ahead of it surging into the mid to upper 30s. Behind Tuesday’s frontal passage, winds will immediately turn to the northwest, allowing another rush of disrespectfully cold Arctic air to take place. Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day on Wednesday, with lows sitting near or below the 0-degree mark by sunrise Thursday morning.

Long Range Outlook:

With an Arctic area of high pressure sitting overhead on Thursday, highs will struggle to make it out of the single-digits. Overnight lows will once again be teetering around the 0-degree mark come Friday morning.

During this very cold stretch however, snow chances remain very low. In fact, the only two chances this week will be with the cold front Tuesday evening and then again with another disturbance on Saturday. A glance at the latest long-range outlooks provided by the Climate Prediction Center showcase cooler-than-average temperatures as we approach the end of January.