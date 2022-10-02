The month of October can bring quite a swing in temperatures, ranging from days that are well above average to days that are well below average. We wrapped up the first weekend of the month with very comfortable temperatures, right on par of where they should be for the start of the month. Highs warmed into the low 70s on Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.

By the end of the month, average high temperatures fall to the middle 50s with overnight lows dipping to the mid and upper 30s. October isn’t typically a rainy month, averaging only around 2.6 inches of rain. Snow has been known to fly during the month, averaging 0.2 inches. October 2019 was the second snowiest October on record for Rockford with 4.2 inches of snow occurring late in the month. This follows October, 1929 when 5.0 inches fell.

The next few days will feature some cooler nights, overnight lows dipping into the low to mid 40s, with daytime high temperatures warming into the low 70s. We could even see temperatures warm a bit further Tuesday and Wednesday with highs potentially reaching the mid 70s.

High pressure settling in across the Midwest and Great Lakes will keep us pretty quiet and dry with only a small chance for rain this week with a strong cold front that’ll pass through Wednesday, followed by another cold front Thursday afternoon. In fact, some of the longer range outlooks have conditions pretty dry through possibly the middle of the month.