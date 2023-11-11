Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to everyone who has served our country. Temperatures will be seasonable today, warmer and windier tomorrow. Saturday afternoon temperatures stay in the upper 40s for the most part, Sunday we will be in the mid perhaps a few areas in the upper 50s near 60 degrees. The average is 49 degrees. Winds will gust up to around 15 mph this afternoon, 15-25 mph tonight, and up to 30 mph tomorrow.

Though it is a cold start to the day with temperatures falling below freezing all across the Stateline, like mentioned above, we will see temperatures near normal today.

Thanks to cloud cover gradually moving in later today and tonight temperatures will be warmer than this morning. Saturday night into Sunday morning temperatures should hold in the mid 30s. We will continue to see a warming trend not only as we head into the second half of Veterans Day Weekend, but into next week too. Temperatures do look to fall off though by Friday, though, the lower 50s is still above average.