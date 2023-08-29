Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s across the majority of the area but there are a few 50s across Sterling, Rochelle, and DeKalb, south of Rockford. We will see the next few starts of our days very comfortable and even cooler than what we have this morning.

We could see a few showers with a cold front that moves through later today, but most stay dry. The pattern without a chance of widespread rain continues at least through the weekend. There is a slight chance of showers right now Sunday with our next frontal passage but even that looks dry right now. The updated drought monitor comes out Thursday and conditions are expected to worsen.

Nighttime temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s the next few nights, open up those windows while you still have a chance! Tuesday night we will be in the lower 50s, Wednesday night the upper 40s, Thursday the lower 50s. Cool and comfortable starts with mostly clear skies overnight. Soon we will see overnight lows back in the mid to upper 60s so enjoy the cooler weather while it’s here with another stretch of late summer heat moving back in by the weekend.

Temperatures will be near normal in the lower 80s Tuesday but by Wednesday after the cold front today, we drop to the mid to lower 70s. Thursday temperatures climb back close to 80 and by Friday we’re back to the mid 80s. For the weekend expect temperatures to really heat back up into the lower 90s. Labor Day Weekend and Labor Day Monday will be hot. We could even see temperatures rise into the id 90s by Monday.