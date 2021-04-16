Seasonable Weekend Precedes Chance for Snow

An overall pleasant weekend ahead will be followed by a chance to see measurable snow for the first time in over a month.

Friday wrapped up a mostly cooler-than-normal workweek on somewhat of a warmer note. After three consecutive days of high temperatures below the daily normal, even dropping as low as 49° on Wednesday, Friday saw temperatures back in the lower 60’s across much of the area. Rockford recorded a high temperature of 62° making it the warmest day in the city in over a week when a high of 62° was recorded back on the 8th. Similar temperatures are expected through the weekend before a big cooldown arrives early next week.

With a large system of rain showers closing in on the Midwest Friday evening, cloud cover is beginning to feed in from the southwest after a rather sunny day. The added cloud cover will push northward through the night and into Saturday. This will result in more clouds than sun on Saturday, though a good amount of sunshine is still expected to work its way in. Mostly zonal midlevel flow should keep the majority of the rain confined to areas to the south although a couple of light showers could possibly taper off of the northern flank of this system and fall on the Stateline. The added cloud cover and cool northwesterly flow will likely keep temperatures in the upper 50’s on Saturday. Upper 50’s are expected on Sunday as well but a bit more sunshine is forecast for the latter half of the weekend with some drier air moving in. Temperatures will return to the upper 50’s, possibly hitting the lower 60’s, for one more day on Monday before temperatures take a tumble.

Early next week, a low pressure center will form and strengthen as it moves eastward across the U.S.-Canadian border. Dragging behind the system is a strong cold front with a potent cold air mass following to its northwest. This front will approach the Stateline from the northwest and showers will begin falling as early as Monday afternoon. Scattered showers are then likely through the evening and into the overnight as the front works its way through the area. Once the front has passed over and the Stateline begins feeding into the much colder air mass, it’s likely that some snow will mix in with the rainfall beginning in the overnight hours. In the few hours leading up to dawn on Tuesday, there is a chance that strictly snow will be falling with temperatures at their coolest. Rain will rejoin by midmorning with wintry mix possible through the morning and a chance for scattered showers lasting into the afternoon. This cold front will also keep temperatures in the 40’s on Tuesday.

Computer models are suggesting that the area could see some measurable snowfall which would come fairly late in the season. The average date for the last measurable snowfall of the season in Rockford is April 4th, over two weeks prior to this upcoming Tuesday. The city has not seen measurable snowfall since March 15th resulting in an over one-month hiatus. But, if Rockford does see measurable snow on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be anything different than what the city has seen in recent years. Each year from 2018 through 2020 saw late season snowfall events not seeing their last measurable snowfalls until at least April 17th.