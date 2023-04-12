Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the low 80s and it looks like we will do it all over again Thursday. Under mostly sunny skies Thursday highs will quickly warm from the low 50s in the morning, to the low 80s during the afternoon.

RED FLAG WARNINGS have once again been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties beginning at 11am. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for Green, Rock, and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin. Both mean conditions will be favorable once again for any fire to quickly become out of control due to the dry vegetation and gusty southwest winds. Please avoid any outdoor burning Thursday afternoon and evening. And be mindful of any sparks or flames, as those could cause fires.

Moisture and cloud cover will both be on the increase for Friday before rain moves in Saturday.