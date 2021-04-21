Second Freeze Warning Issued, Sunshine Returns for Earth Day

Tuesday’s Snowfall:

While a majority of yesterday’s snow fell well to the south, the Rockford International Airport picked up just enough to observe a trace. But that’s about it so far for the month of April. With that being said, winter’s return isn’t finished just yet. A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9AM this morning, with another slated for Thursday morning.

First Freeze Warning:

As yesterday’s storm system continues to pull away, dry air is filtering to the area this morning. That’s allowed cloud cover to slowly clear out, leading to a sun-filled start to our Wednesday. But as I always like to say, looks can be deceiving. It may look pretty out there, but you’ll definitely feel that winter-like chill first thing out the door. A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9AM, as Wednesday morning features temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Don’t forget to bundle up before heading out, and also keep in mind you may encounter a little frost on your car if you left it outside overnight. Sunshine remains best early in the day, as a weak upper-level disturbance slides in from the Upper Midwest this afternoon.

Clouds are expected to fill in quickly this morning, turning skies mostly cloudy by the lunch hour. Guidance continued to show very steep lapse rates (the rate at which air rises in the atmosphere) with this disturbance as it moves overhead. What does that entail? The chance for a few hit-or-miss snow/rain showers. Due to the fact we have a bit of instability in the atmosphere, a few rumbles of thunder is also a possibility, especially in areas closer to Lake Michigan If you’re lucky enough, you may encounter thundersnow! Chances look to come to an end before sunset, with clouds decreasing into the night. Clearing skies and light winds overnight will set the stage for the likelihood of a freeze by Thursday morning.

Second Freeze Warning:

For that reason, all of our counties in Northern Illinois will be under a Freeze Warning from 12AM to 9AM Thursday morning. Temperatures overnight will once again plummet into the upper 20s across the reason, resulting in another chilly and frosty start. However, an area of high pressure looks to settle in behind today’s disturbance bringing plenty of sunshine for Earth Day. Overnight lows in the days to follow look to only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. So widespread frost looks to not be as much of a threat. There may be the potential for patchy frost Friday morning, but doesn’t look to be as severe.