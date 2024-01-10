In the wake of Tuesday’s winter storm, Wednesday remains cloudy but dry. You may need to use caution if traveling this morning as a few icy spots are possible.

A clipper system sliding in from the west will bring us our next dose of snow, mainly this evening into early Thursday morning. Overall, this will leave us a quick inch or two and should be out of the region by the time the morning commute gets underway.

As we’ve been hinting at, old man winter isn’t going to give us a lengthy break in between winter storms. In fact, we’re tracking another one for Friday.

This system will likely bring snow to the same areas that were impacted by Tuesday’s winter storm,which includes the Stateline Friday into early Saturday.

Precipitation arrives late Thursday night, with steady snow sticking around for much of Friday.

At first, snow will be wet. But as colder air spills in on the northern side of the low, snow will become fluffier in texture by Friday afternoon.

Why is this important? Visibility concerns will arise for travelers as the fluffier snow will easily be blown around by winds ranging from 35 to 45 mph.

Now, it goes without saying that uncertainties exist, such as the storm’s overall track into the Great Lakes. This will ultimately dictate where the heaviest snow will fall and where winds will be strongest. Continue to stay updated on the forecast by using the First Warn Weather App as well as tuning in this evening!

Following Friday’s storm, a strong push of cold arctic air is set to take place, allowing temperatures to rapidly plummet over the weekend.

Overnight lows Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will end up well below zero, only climbing into the single digits by the afternoon. What will make matters worse is that wind chill values during this stretch will also end up well-below zero. Bundle up big-time if you need to out and about.

Long story short, winter is here to stay.