Second longest stretch of a foot or more of snow on the ground

If you’ve thought lately that we’ve had quite a bit of snow on the ground, for what has seemed like forever, you would be correct! There have been 55 consecutive days with at least four inches of snow, or more, on the ground in Rockford. This is the fourth longest stretch on record, with the longest stretch occurring back during the 1978-79 winter when there were 103 consecutive days with four, or more, inches of snow on the ground. But it doesn’t stop there! After a rather snowy January our snow depth at the end up of the month quickly rose to over a foot and stayed there until early February.

February 3rd the snow depth dropped to 11 inches before climbing again over a foot. It has remained at, at least a foot or more since February 5th. That’s 18 straight days with at least a foot or more of snow on the ground, making it the second longest stretch on record for Rockford. The winter of 1978-79 holds the number one spot with 64 straight days! Our snow depth will continue to dwindle away with the warmer temperatures this week. While we won’t melt away all the snow, all at once, it will be noticeably less by the end of the week.