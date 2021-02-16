Second round of wintry weather for the southern Plains – Lighter snowfall closer to home

Winter Storm Warnings are once again in place for Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma as the second round of wintry weather is beginning to develop in the southern Plains. Another strong upper level low will move through the South, lifting northeast during the day Wednesday before moving out over the East Coast Thursday. This will bring more accumulating snow, some ice and bitter cold temperatures to areas that have already broken snow and cold records from the last Arctic air outbreak. Many in Texas are still without power due to the high demand on the power grid, along with freezing and ice issues on the natural gas lines.

This second storm will take an almost similar storm track to the one from Sunday and Monday, however it won’t be exactly the same. This will remain a little further off the Gulf Coast Wednesday and will be slightly weaker than Monday’s winter storm. The cold air will be in place locally, but the amount of moisture surging north into the Great Lakes will be far less and concentrated more to the south.

This means while we will likely see some light snow develop Wednesday afternoon and evening the accumulations are expected to be less. Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana will not be digging out of another foot of snow, but there will be light snow that comes down Wednesday evening and Thursday. Accumulations are expected to be much lighter locally, with totals likely staying under an inch for north-central Illinois.