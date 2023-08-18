August has brought quite the stretch of cool temperatures, with most highs in the last two weeks staying below the 80-degree mark. The only period of above normal temperatures came last weekend, with highs only a few degrees above normal. Unfortunately, Friday will be our last below normal day for a bit.

We already see the warming trend start as early as tomorrow, with highs returning back above normal for the first time in almost a week. Mid-80s seem likely for most, but a few spots to the West and Southwest of Rockford could reach the upper 80s.

Mid and upper 80s will feel relatively cool compared to some of the forecast highs next week. High temperatures will reach the 90s as early as Sunday afternoon, paired with heat index values back in the triple digits as humidity rises as well. A backdoor cold front off Lake Michigan will briefly cool us down a touch Monday, but even hotter weather returns just as quickly. High temperatures could reach well into the 90s three days straight for the middle of the week. So far this year, Rockford has only topped out at 92° for our warmest day, so if the forecast holds, this would easily be our warmest stretch this year. While there is still a bit of uncertainty for the middle of the week, any amount of humidity paired with highs in the low/mid 90s will push heat indices well into the triple digits.

While there are not currently any heat alerts for most of the Stateline, an Excessive Heat Watch is out to the Southwest starting Sunday. This includes Carroll and Whiteside Counties. If the forecast holds, heat alerts will be issued for many more in the Stateline especially for the Tuesday-Thursday time frame. Make sure to plan ahead for this week and consider ways to keep yourself cool in the heat!

Every single day on the 7-day forecast is above normal for both highs and lows. Heat and humidity return to the forecast in full force in this “second summer”. Rain chances are extremely sparce, with the only chances coming along the backdoor cold front Sunday into Monday, and then again late next week when the ridge eventually starts to break down.