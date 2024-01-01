As we flip the calendar page over to the new year, a look back at the month of December shows that it was the second warmest December on record for Rockford with an average temperature of 36.3 degrees. The warmest on record was back in 2015 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees.

Monday’s high temperature reached 30 degrees which is right where we should be for the first of January. This is actually the coldest high temperature we’ve had in about a month. The last time the high temperature was at or below 30 degrees was back on November 28th, 2023, when the high only reached 21 degrees.

The very warm December is a result of not only above average afternoon high temperatures, but very warm overnight lows. In fact, there were four warm record low temperatures that were either tied or broken during the month. The warm record low temperature was broken on December 8th when we only fell to 42 degrees. We tied the warm record low on the 16th with a temperature of 40 degrees, broke the warm record low on the 24th and 25th when temperatures dipped to 47 degrees and 45 degrees. Looking ahead to the first week of January and the weather will remain seasonable, temperatures in the low to mid 30s with little precipitation chances. Next week, however, there are signs pointing to a likely pattern change which would bring the Midwest a little more active weather throughout the week. Stay tuned for that one!