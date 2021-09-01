September, Meteorological Fall Kick Off on a Sun-Filled & Comfortable Note

September Outlook:

August is now in the books. With that being said, welcome everyone to month of September and also Meteorological Fall. September is one of few months during the year in which we experience noticeable changes, both with our average temperatures and the amount of sunshine we see. During the next 30 days, temperatures cool by roughly ten degrees, and we lose nearly an hour and a half of daylight.

While the countdown to the end of meteorological summer may be over, we now are counting the days until we see our first sunset before 7PM. Thankfully, there will be plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures to go around to ring in the month of September.

Sun-Filled Wednesday:

Behind yesterday weak disturbance, an area of high pressure has been slowing sinking down into the western Great Lakes. This quickly dried out our atmosphere overnight, allowing temperatures to quickly fall into the upper 50s for most. A comfortable start for sure, but I don’t think there is a need for that light jacket just yet. Save that for tomorrow morning. But what you will need with you is a pair of sunglasses. With high pressure comes plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds popping up by mid-day. As northeast winds continue to pull in cooler air into the Great Lakes, highs locally will be limited to the low 80s. Skies look remain dry and mostly clear overnight, allowing another round of radiational cooling to commence.

Remaining Comfortable:

A light jacket may be needed Thursday morning, as most of our regional airports look to drop into the low 50s. With a ridge high pressure quickly moving overhead, the day looks to begin with plenty of sunshine, with clouds on the increase after the lunch hour. Even with the increase in cloud cover, Thursday remains dry. However, that can’t be said for Friday.

An area of low pressure looks to swing in from the west, bringing a healthy chance for showers throughout the day. Chances may linger into early Saturday, with conditions drying out by Saturday evening. The incoming rain will help cool down our temperatures even further, with highs only reaching the upper 70s. The last time that Rockford observed a high in the 70s was a month ago on August 2nd. So yes, it’s been a while. But I’m not complaining.