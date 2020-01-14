Several Chances for Wintry Weather through Midweek

A more active winter-like pattern develops this week with several quick moving storm systems impacting northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The first one came through Sunday evening, bringing light snow and freezing drizzle to most of the Stateline. The second is forecast to move in late Monday night, quickly passing by sunrise Tuesday morning. The third will move in Wednesday morning bringing with it yet another chance for a wintry mix of precipitation during the first half of the day.
None of these storm systems are expected to produce significant precipitation, but rather will be more of a nuisance. Light freezing drizzle overnight Monday could cause some of the bridges and overpasses to become slick, along with sidewalks and parking lots. The storm system moving in Wednesday will have a little more moisture and a better chance for measurable precipitation, especially light freezing rain. Temperatures will fall late in the day Wednesday following a cold front, down into the teens for the start of Thursday.