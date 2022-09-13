Plenty of Rainfall:

Both the first half of August and the first half of September featured a similar weather event, a two day stretch of nothing but rainfall. Back in early August, the Rockford Airport picked up just over 6″ of rainfall between the 7th & 8th. This time around, the rain gauge at the Airport came in with 5.28″.

Fortunately for us, this rain event lasted much longer than the event from early August, so flash flooding wasn’t too much of a concern. We just may need to keep an eye out for any flooding that occurs along the Pecatonica River in Freeport as it’s expected to reach the minor flood stage by early Wednesday. With the mature low-pressure system that was responsible for the recent rainfall pushing away from the Stateline, we can expect our weather pattern to turn more tranquil for the remainder of the work week.

Sunny & 75:

Cloud cover from overnight is expected to clear out shortly before or around sunrise (6:35AM). This will result in plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday, give or take a few passing fair-weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon.

With a light northwesterly wind in place, highs will end up slightly cooler than mid-September standards, with most landing in the mid 70s. High pressure then moves in overnight, keeping the weather quiet into our Wednesday morning. For those that head out bright and early, keep in mind that patchy dense fog will once again be possible during the morning commute.

Rain Chances Hold Off:

In fact, this break from the heavy rainfall does last more than one day as this high pressure system will be slow to move in from the Midwest. However, with surface winds turning more to the south and southwest Wednesday through Friday, highs will end up back towards summer-like levels, mainly in the low 80s. Rain chances don’t actually move into the picture until late Saturday into Sunday.

Enjoy the sunny and pleasant weather everyone!