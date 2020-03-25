Several Rain Chances Through the Weekend

The chance for rain ramps up in the next several days, with the first round beginning Wednesday night. After another morning of thick cloud cover and fog, skies turned partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening Wednesday. Temperatures were also quick to warm into the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover will increase through the evening, but skies are expected to remain dry through about 11pm or 12am. That’s when a cold front, currently producing rain to the northwest, will move through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The rain will be light and under a tenth of an inch for most.

By Thursday morning the front will have settled to the south, shifting further south across central Illinois during the afternoon. Several low pressure systems moving in from the west will move along the front, each one bringing with it a chance for rain. Most of Thursday morning and afternoon are looking to be dry, but cloudy. And it’s likely we’ll see more fog during the morning.

The chance for rain will increase towards the late afternoon and evening Thursday, but should overall remain light. A few scattered showers will continue into Thursday night with Friday morning starting off cloudy, but mostly dry. Just like Thursday, rain chances will increase during the afternoon and evening Friday as a storm system approaches from the west. This will allow a deeper and stronger low pressure system to develop over the Rockies, lifting into the Midwest by Saturday afternoon. The chance for rain will increase during that time, with heavy rain possible Friday night into Saturday evening. As the weekend approaches, we’ll have to keep an eye out for Saturday and the risk for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. A few scattered showers will continue into Sunday.