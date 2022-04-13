Wet & Stormy Wednesday:

The same round of thunderstorms that made for a busy afternoon and evening across portions of Iowa yesterday have made their way in for the start of our Wednesday. Fortunately, they’re much weaker and have a very low chance of becoming severe. The biggest hazards however with this morning’s activity will be the potential for gusty winds, small-sized hail, and heavy downpours.

So yes, the rain gear will be necessary if you plan on stepping out the door this morning. While there is no concern with the activity passing through this morning, that may change with the second round that’s schedule to fire up this afternoon.

With the earlier arrival of the front, the Storm Prediction Center shifted the Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) a bit to the east, leaving Jo-Daviess County under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5). Models once again showcases a round of thunderstorms firing up as the cold front swings across Illinois.

It does look like areas to the south and east of the Stateline has a better shot and a more conducive environment for storms to organize. For any storm that does become severe locally, damaging winds will be the primary hazard. Storms should move out quickly as we head into the overnight hours, allowing for some clearing to take place. However, a round of cooler air filters in behind this afternoon frontal passage, cooling temperatures from the low 70s to the mid 30s by Thursday morning.

Cooling Down Big-Time:

The cooler start to our day will tell the tale for the remainder of our Thursday as highs only peak in the upper 40s. For those doing the math, our high on Thursday will land 21° cooler than the highs we’ll feel this afternoon. Despite the chill, Thursday looks to stay dry for the most part under a mostly cloudy sky. Friday is the next time we’ll see an opportunity for a few passing showers, especially late in the day. Highs continue to remain cooler-than-average into the Easter Holiday!