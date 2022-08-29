Onto the Next One:

A strong round of thunderstorms moved across Stateline Sunday afternoon, prompting multiple severe thunderstorm warnings. While the damage from these storms wasn’t widespread, there were a few reports of tree damage and strong winds.

With plenty of moisture in our atmosphere, heavy rainfall was also a major concern. Now, even with yesterday’s strong thunderstorms taken into account, not much has changed in regards to the state of the atmosphere. The combination of that, along with our next cold front will quickly bring back the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Severe Threat:

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded a portion of the Stateline, especially areas along and south of highway 20, to an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather. This leaves areas to the north of highway 20 under a Slight Risk (level 1 of 5). Thunderstorms that formed to our northwest Sunday evening look to approach the Stateline during the early to mid morning hours.

The big question with this round however is if they are able to sustain themselves on approach. If we do manage to see a thunderstorm or two this morning, severe potential is low. It’s the secondary threat that formulates shortly or after midday we’ll need to closely monitor. Uncertainties also come along with this afternoon’s potential, with the location in which these storms form being the biggest one.

But, what we do know is that it will be somewhere around the Stateline. Once these storms do form, they will congeal quickly into a line, pushing southeastward as time progresses. In a similar fashion to Sunday’s activity, damaging straight-line winds will be the biggest concern with any severe storm. So, it will be important to be weather ready while also having multiple ways to get watches and warnings.

Drying Out:

Post-frontal passage, high pressure looks to slide in for the upcoming days. This means that a long-lasting stretch of sunny weather is on the way. With a cooler, less humid northwesterly wind in place, high temperatures Tuesday afternoon look to peak near the 80-degree mark. Temperatures look to remain in the lower 80s until the Labor Day holiday weekend. That’s when we’ll see slightly warmer and more humid air slide in ahead of our next cold front.