Severe storms come to an end as numerous tornadoes were reported in northern Illinois

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties until 10pm, but the severe threat has all but ended for the immediate Stateline. Severe thunderstorms continue to occur east and south of the immediate area.

Numerous tornado warnings were issued Monday afternoon, with several tornadoes reported in DeKalb County, eastern Ogle County and southern Lee County. While most of the tornadoes were small and short-lived, there were a few that grew in size, causing quite a bit of damage to barns, homes, powerlines and trees. So far there have been no reports of injuries with any of the storms.

Following the thunderstorms from Monday morning the atmosphere was quick to destabilize for the afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure moving across southern Wisconsin caused thunderstorms to quickly form, stretching from near Beloit to Freeport. As the storms moved east they grew in strengthen as lightning strikes were quick to increase. A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for parts of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties, while a tornado warning was issued for Walworth County. A warm front boundary draped over northern Illinois was the focus for thunderstorms to continue to develop along during the afternoon, quickly turning severe. The first tornado warning was issued for southeast Winnebago County and southern Boone County as rotation tighted up quite a bit over, and southeast, of Cherry Valley. No reports of funnel clouds or tornadoes were reported with that storm.

Thunderstorms were then quick to form and began rotating over northern and northeastern Ogle counties, moving into DeKalb County. There, numerous tornadoes were reported in/around the Esmond area, north of Malta and Creston, as well as south of Kington and southeast of Sycamore. Thunderstorms also developed in southern Lee County with a tornado reported near Paw Paw. That storm moved into southern DeKalb County before quickly weakening.

Barb Eychaner – Esmond, IL

We have received reports of damage around Esmond where a tornado destroyed a machine shed. There were also reports of a barn and home damaged, along with several power lines and tree uprooted southeast of Sycamore. The rest of the evening will remain much more quiet, but the risk for severe weather will occur once again Tuesday afternoon and evening.