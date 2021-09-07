Severe storms ending as cold front moves through

Even though a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect until 9pm for Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties, the worst of the weather has passed through the Stateline. Much quieter weather is expected for the remainder of the evening.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms was quick to develop late morning across southern Wisconsin, quickly moving into northern Illinois between Noon and 1pm. These storms formed along a cold front that is currently moving across the area.

The thunderstorms were quick to turn severe, producing hail in excess of quarter sized (one inch in diameter), and even up to golf ball sized across portions of Boone and McHenry counties, as well as in southern Lee County.

Skies will continue to clear following the passage of the cold front as winds remain strong from the northwest through the evening. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph through the evening. A drop in humidity will be felt later today as well, following high temperatures that made it into the mid to upper 80s before the cold front came through.