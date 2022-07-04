Temperatures have fallen over the last few hours with the first round of showers that moved in much earlier this afternoon. The second round of showers and line of storms developed around 2-3pm for northwest of here and is still prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across the Stateline. The Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. These storms have also had a history of producing wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southeast portions of the Stateline until 7pm this evening.

The entire Stateline is still under that slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms this evening into tonight. Make sure you have several ways to get watches and warnings. This is not the only day this week we are tracking a threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a slight risk also Tuesday for severe storms and then again on Wednesday southwest areas under a slight, and northwest areas in the Stateline under a marginal (level 1 out of 5). Stay weather aware this week as we are going to hold on to this active pattern.

Winds are our main threat on Independence Day with gusts outside of thunderstorms up to 30mph. Winds will stay gusty, up to 30mph, through the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Other threats are frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and hail, although a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures are continuing to fall into the 70s in areas that are experiencing those thunderstorms (places such as Monroe, Freeport, Janesville, and Rockford. In Galena and Savanna, areas that have seen those showers move through already and now seeing a little bit of clearing, are seeing temperatures warm back up into the lower 80s. For overnight lows, temperatures are going to fall into the mid 70s overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

For the day Tuesday, expect some heavier rain still very early in the morning before we do see some clearing until the evening/night when another round of showers and storms will move in. During the evening and overnight hours is when our severe threats with these storms would go back up.

The heat will also be a big factor Tuesday with daytime highs reaching the lower 90s and heat index values near or above the 105 degree mark. The National Weather Service has placed all of Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin under a Heat Advisory and that will be in effect from 12-8pm Tuesday.

Temperatures are going to stay above average to start the work week off before they come down closer to average for the second half of the work week. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 80s still and then will gradually fall a little bit Thursday into the mid 80s and then the lower 80s for Friday and Saturday.