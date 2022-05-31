Storm Chances Return:

Severe weather was the big weather headline on Memorial Day as a deepening low-pressure system brought multiple watches and warnings to a portion of the Upper Midwest. While the activity isn’t expected to be as intense, the threat shifts eastward to our neck of the woods for our Tuesday.

The early morning outlook from the Storm Prediction Center still places much of the area under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. Now, the one thing going for storm chances today is that there isn’t expected to be any convection or storm activity during the morning hours. If we had showers and thunderstorms rolling on through this morning, that would mean the atmosphere would need to recharge for the late-day threat. However, the biggest question with today’s threat is the amount of sunshine we see.

As the disturbance approaches, clouds are expected to increasing into mid-day, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Storm chances will be best between 3PM-8PM, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall being the main concerns. This is something to keep in mind if you are planning to grab some grub at Food Truck Tuesday.

While there isn’t much “spin” in our atmosphere, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially for areas along and south of interstate 88. A few storms may linger into tonight, with chances going down after midnight. We do keep a mostly cloudy sky into Wednesday. However, tonight’s cold front will mark the beginning of a cooler and mainly dry weather pattern that sticks around for the remainder of the week.

Trending Cooler:

As an area of high pressure takes over the central plains, winds Wednesday and Thursday remain out of the northwest. This will bring cooler, less humid times to the Stateline, with highs peaking in the lower 70s a partly cloudy sky. Aside from an isolated shower or two, rain chances moving forward remain low until the weekend. So, if you have to catch up on yard work after the holiday weekend, Wednesday and Thursday feature great weather for such activities.