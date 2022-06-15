A Tornado Watch is in effect for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Green and Rock Counties in northwest portions of the Stateline until 10pm.

There will be showers and some storms that will develop ahead of a cold front later this evening and into the early overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has very far northwest corners of Jo Daviess County under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5), same as Green County, much of Rock Country, and northwest portions of Walworth County. The remainder of the area is still under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of strong to severe storms.

The timing for any severe storms will be between about 6pm for our northwest areas first, 10-11pm for the heart of the area, and then 12-1am for southeast areas in the Stateline.. The best chances are just north of the Stateline where a good chunk of Central Wisconsin is now included in a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) but we could still see a few stronger storms as they trail into the Stateline. All modes of severe weather are possible later today.

Tuesday we tied our previous record high temperature set for June 14th in 1987 of 98 degrees. Today, the heat and humidity continue although heat index values are not as high compared to Monday or Tuesday. The National Weather Service still has Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties under an excessive heat warning until 8pm. Heat index values will be around 100-105 the remainder of the afternoon. A heat advisory is still in place until 8pm for the remainder of the area also until 8pm. Thursday our dew points will come down some but we are still tracking a hot day with temperatures near the 90 degree mark. Eventually we will see temperatures come down into the lower to mid 80s, but our pattern will stick with above normal temperatures. Father’s Day the heat returns with temperatures near 90 and then back in the mid to upper 90s by early next week.

Winds will be between 15-20mph with gusts up to 25-35mph the remainder of Wednesday. The gusts are based on winds outside of any severe thunderstorm winds that we see, which could very well be stronger.