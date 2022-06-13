So far Monday afternoon we had one Severe Thunderstorm Warning that the National Weather Service issued for Central Green County. That cell weakened and it was able to expire sooner than anticipated. We’re still tracking some lighter rain in north areas of the Stateline in Southern Wisconsin but nothing is severe as of 1pm Monday afternoon.

The heat is also the other big topic this week. We have a heat advisory in effect until 8pm Monday evening for Whiteside and Carroll Counties. Tuesday, the entire Stateline will be under a heat advisory from 12-8pm. Heat index values could approach 105+ so make sure you take frequent breaks either indoors in the air conditioning, or at least in the shade and be sure to drink plenty of fluids. Monday afternoon temperatures will continue to climb in areas that do not see rain, specifically south of Highway 20, into the mid to upper 80s. Depending on how fast the warm front approaches our area, some places could see the lower 90s.

The Storm Prediction Center still has the entire Stateline under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) and our northeast portions of the Stateline under an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5). There is a better chance of seeing the storms develop northeast of our area, then intensify as they move further east into Indiana and Ohio and areas where there is an enhanced risk of severe storms. Our biggest threat is damaging winds, followed by some hail and a chance of a few isolated tornadoes. Winds will be between 10-15mph with gusts up to 20-25mph the remainder of Monday afternoon, evening, and overnight.

After Monday, we have many days that we will see sunshine. This will ramp up the heat and humidity. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 90s and then the lower to mid 90s Wednesday. We could break our previous record highs set back in the 80s/90s on those dates the next two days. Expect temperatures to stick with the above average pattern for some time.