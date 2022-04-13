Temperatures stayed in the lower 60s overnight Tuesday keeping warmer weather in the forecast Wednesday. But with a cold front passing through the Stateline, temperatures have already dipped west of Rockford as of early afternoon. Temperatures will continue to drop for the remainder of Wednesday afternoon and evening, allowing for a cooler weather pattern through the end of the week and holiday weekend.

Not much sun has shown through the area, which has allowed for a more stable atmosphere. Earlier we had a few showers and thunderstorms come through which also stabilized the area, so the Storm Prediction Center brought down the risk to a marginal risk which is a level 1 out of 5 locally. There are showers and a few storms producing lightning in west central Illinois that are moving northeast as of 2pm Wednesday afternoon. Overall our threats remain low.

A higher threat for severe weather remains well south of the Stateline where the Storm Prediction Center highlights parts of southern Illinois, stretching down to west central Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana, as the best chance of seeing severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Stateline. This will be in effect from 10am until 7pm CDT Thursday. Expect winds to gust up to 50mph at times.

Temperatures from the high in the upper 60s/lower 70s through the Stateline Wednesday will drop nearly 35 degrees by Thursday morning. Grab a jacket and expect much chillier mornings ahead.

A few snowflakes may mix in with rain over Easter Weekend and very early next week.