We have seen quite the stretch of consistent high temperatures. Since last Friday, Rockford’s high temperatures only fluctuated between 81° and 85°. Highs do become a bit more variable after this weekend, with a few highs dipping into the upper 70s next week.

After the passage of the first of two systems this weekend, temperatures will fall to the mid-60s again overnight tonight. We may see an isolated shower through around 10PM, but skies will clear out a bit after that. Clouds hang around through the night as well, with winds a bit breezy out of the Northeast.

Sunday brings a very similar day to Saturday cloud and temperature-wise, with highs reaching back near the 80-degree mark. We may see a few isolated showers early in the day with the system approaching from the Southwest, but the bulk of the rain will stay South, similar to what we saw Saturday. Higher chances for rain and even a few storms will move into the area later in the evening.

While most of the rain will pivot South of the area during the day, we may see a line of storms move through the region late in the evening Sunday going into the night. Some of these storms may be a bit on the stronger side, holding the potential for gusty winds and small hail. An isolated tornado is possible as well, but the higher chances for that will remain South of I-80, near the center of the low-pressure system.

The highest threat for severe weather has shifted again to the South, with areas mainly South of I-80 under the Level 2/5 Slight Risk. Locally, only a few counties to the Southwestern portions of the viewing area are under the Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. While the threat is lower than it appeared a few days ago, a strong storm is not out of the question tomorrow evening. Remain weather aware just to be safe!

After the storm chances tomorrow evening, we may see a few lingering showers on the back side of the low-pressure system into Monday. This system will continue to deepen across the Great Lakes Region, leading to a strong pressure gradient and breezy conditions Monday as well. Our next rain and storm chances come Wednesday and again Friday, with temperatures remaining just a touch below normal through the rest of the week.