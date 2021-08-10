Severe threat ending for the Stateline Tuesday evening

The severe thunderstorm watch that had been issued for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon has been canceled as the severe storms have moved out of the area. While there are still some lingering showers quickly moving east, the worst of the severe weather is moving out over Lake Michigan.

We’ve received numerous reports of damage to trees and power lines from winds likely in excess of 60-70 mph in/around the Rockford and Loves Park area, Belvidere, northern DeKalb County and Ogle County. Localized areas of strong winds embedded within the line of storms were responsible for the damage. Numerous power outages remain across the region.

Skies will be much more quiet overnight, although a few thunderstorms are possible south of Rockford along an old outflow boundary. The risk for severe weather will return Wednesday late afternoon and evening as we hold on to the hot and humid, as well as stormy, pattern through at least Thursday.