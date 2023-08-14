Our focus shifts from the isolated severe threat from earlier this afternoon, to now more of a heavy rain and localized flooding threat as storms continue to slowly pass through parts of north-central Illinois. These are impacting parts of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and DeKalb counties. Radar estimated rainfall rates of at least an inch per hour have been occurring with these storms.

Some of the evening activity has been falling over locations that received heavier rainfall from Monday morning. As a result, localized minor flooding will be possible. The storms from Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and DeKalb counties are moving very slowly and will continue to produce very heavy rainfall for about the next 30-60 minutes.

While there are no flood watches or advisories for the local region currently, it’s possible one may be needed if the heavier showers continue. It’s important to remember to never drive through a flooded roadway, especially as we near night. The heaviest rain will begin to wind down between 8-9pm, with a few lighter showers lasting through Midnight.

Winds will increase on the backside of the low, leading to breezy conditions into Tuesday morning. We should see a return of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.