The potential for severe weather appears to be quickly increasing across northern Illinois. The showers and thunderstorms from this morning have moved out with clearing taking place across a portion of northwest and northern Illinois. This clearing has allowed our environment to quickly destabilize in some areas – meaning it has become more likely for the redevelopment of strong/severe storms.

There is currently a line of storms moving across northwest Illinois, stretching from near Monroe to Elizabeth. This line is moving to the east/southeast at 30 mph. Over the next few hours thunderstorms may quickly develop, turning severe, between 4pm and 8pm with the greatest impacts locally between 4:30pm and 7pm.

As of this writing there are no watches or warnings, but a tornado watch will likely be issued fairly soon. Please remain aware today and know that conditions could quickly change from where they are now! We will continue to keep you updated throughout the evening.