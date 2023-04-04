We had several severe thunderstorms move through the Stateline late Tuesday morning into the early to middle of the afternoon. These storms were elevated and producing lots of hail and winds. The potential is still there to see storms move in from the southwest. There are a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings near Quincy and those will continue to track northeastward.

There is a Tornado Watch until 10pm this evening for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside counites in northern Illinois where the instability is a little bit better. The National Weather Service is also watching areas in northeastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin for a Severe Thunderstorm Watch soon. The storms that pass through those areas could stay more elevated especially in southern Wisconsin, which hail and winds, similar to what we saw earlier, would be the main threats.

Limiting factors still include cloud cover, the cap, and the warm front placement as we head for the next few hours. Right now, we are watching about 6-7pm to 12am for the potential second round with the warm front and then about 4-8am early Wednesday morning along the cold front for the third/overnight round of storms.

The warm front did stall as a stationary front but that is now moving northward, still south of the Stateline but really boosting temperatures south of here. Areas like Springfield and St Louis are in the lower to mid 80s, while we are still in the 50s across the Stateline. Temperatures will climb late tonight into early tomorrow morning where we will be in the mid to upper 60s. Then around lunchtime or a little earlier temperature will fall fast behind the cold front. By the afternoon, we will be in the 50s.