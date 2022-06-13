UPDATE: A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Boone, McHenry and DeKalb counties until 11pm Monday. A severe thunderstorm quickly developed, moving through McHenry County Monday evening. That storm has developed right along a warm front, causing the storm to spin and prompting a tornado warning for parts of Kane and Cook counties. While counties east of Rockford are under a tornado watch, our risk remains low for tornadic thunderstorms. However, a few storms may build slightly further west of the current severe warned storm. If they do, severe weather will be likely.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin until 9pm Monday.

Severe thunderstorms developed on the back end of the a fairly large rain shield over Wisconsin late Monday afternoon. Those storms were quick to turn severe, feeding off of high instability and strong wind shear. Storm movement has been mostly to the east, with the storm now moving towards Milwaukee, WI. Reports of ping pong to golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts have been reported with this storm.

While there may be some development along the southern edge of the storms in Wisconsin, our local storm coverage appears to remain fairly low Monday evening.