Severe Thunderstorm Watch Canceled

The severe thunderstorm watch that was set to expire at midnight for much of the Stateline has been canceled by the National Weather Service. All severe thunderstorm warnings have also been allowed to expire. As of 10:00 PM, some heavy showers are still falling in the Stateline, mainly along and east of the I-39 corridor, though no more severe weather is expected.
A few light showers may linger behind this cluster of storms through the night possibly stretching into the early morning hours of tomorrow. However, conditions should be dry for the most part on Sunday with a good amount of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures.