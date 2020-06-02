Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of the Stateline

The Stateline was greeted to a beautiful sunrise to kick off our Tuesday as skies remained mostly clear overnight. Temperatures for those early morning commute started out seasonably mild, but comfortably in the upper 60s-low 70s. Just to put this into perspective, these temperatures are what we expect for average highs for the beginning and middle of May. This warm start is going to lead to a hot and humid day across the region, one in which could feature out first 90° day of 2020.

This actually aligns pretty well with climatology, as Rockford observes it's first 90°+ temperature on average on June 5th. The mostly clear start we saw this morning will lead to a few more clouds this afternoon. However, still remaining partly sunny for a good chunk of our daylight hours. Our southwesterly surface flow is expected to ramp up a bit more as we roll into the afternoon, gusting upwards of 20-25 mph at times. This will help pull northward a very warm and moist air mass, leading to highs hovering around the 90° mark for most locations.