Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of the Stateline

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin until Midnight Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms have quickly developed from Minnesota to Wisconsin, moving east into central Wisconsin Tuesday evening.
The greatest risk for severe weather will remain north of the state line, but as storms begin to move south after sunset a few stronger storms could move into southern Wisconsin, posing a wind and hail risk into the overnight. Storms will continue to move south into Illinois through Wednesday morning, with an overall weakening trend, but some of the stronger storms may have gusty winds through sunrise. The risk for stronger storms will then shift south through Wednesday afternoon into central Illinois.