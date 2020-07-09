Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued through 11pm Thursday Evening

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for much of northern lllinois and southern Wisconsin through 11pm Thursday evening. Isolated thunderstorms have developed across parts of the Stateline, with more storm activity over Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. There have been a few severe warned storms with wind and hail the primary threats.

Storms will remain isolated through 5pm/6pm with coverage expected to increase from the west by 7pm and continue through Midnight. A strong area of low pressure currently in central Iowa will move into northwest Illinois Thursday evening. As it does, thunderstorms will continue to move east, possibly producing strong, damaging, wind gusts and small hail. The risk for heavy rainfall will also be present with any thunderstorms, posing a localized flooding risk. Once a cold front comes through early Friday morning, skies will begin to dry out by Friday afternoon.

Continue to monitor the weather through the evening and be ready to seek shelter should any strong/severe storms move in.