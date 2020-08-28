A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson Counites here in Illinois as well as Green County up in Wisconsin. This watch is in effect until 9:00 PM CDT.
As of late Friday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk, category 2 of 5, for severe weather here in the Stateline. Primary concerns with these storms are heavy rainfall and frequent lightning with gusty winds and sizable hail also very possible. The tornado chance, while considerably low, cannot be ignored.
A cold front moving pushing rapidly across Iowa and southern Wisconsin is throwing up a line of thunderstorms out to the west of the Stateline. These thunderstorms have spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings and have a history of producing hail up to one inch in diameter, gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lots of lightning. Stay weather aware as these storms move toward and through the Stateline tonight.