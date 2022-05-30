Monday was a dry, windy and hot day as temperatures soared into the upper 80s and low 90s, officially reaching 91 degrees Monday afternoon. Ongoing thunderstorms west of the Stateline will continue to move east/northeast through the night, coming close to the Mississippi River by daybreak Tuesday. The majority of the thunderstorms should be weakening as they trek east, running into a little more of a stable environment. That stable environment the result of a strong cap (lid) on our atmosphere.

With time Tuesday the cap should begin to weaken, eventually giving way to thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through the Stateline. There remains a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, with damaging wind gusts and large hail our primary concern. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The weakening thunderstorms out west Monday night may produce what is known as an ‘MCV’ mesoscale convective vortex. If that does develop, it could help fire off a few thunderstorms earlier in the day – between 11am and 1pm. These storms would help erode away the cap a little faster, and depending on how much insolation we see once they depart, would help thunderstorms redevelop with the passage of the cold front. If not, storms may have a hard time breaking the cap during the afternoon.

Our main window for thunderstorms to develop is roughly 4pm to 8pm, with the passing cold front, but could form as early at 1pm/2pm. As the cold front passes Tuesday night high pressure will then move in for the day Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the low 70s.