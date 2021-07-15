Severe thunderstorms move through the area Wednesday night

UPDATE: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH CANCELED FOR WINNEBAGO, BOONE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES. It still continues for Lee, DeKalb and McHenry counties.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued ahead of a line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening, with winds measured at 55 mph in Freeport, and several reports of tree limbs/branches down in Stephenson and southern Rock Counties.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties until 4am, however, the severe threat has pretty much ended for much of that area. The leading edge of the thunderstorms are currently stretching from McHenry County, southwest into southeast Lee County. While a strong wind gust or two may still be possible, the line has weakened a bit from when it was earlier warned.

Steady and heavy rain will continue for the next couple of hours as a cold front nears from the northwest Thursday morning. The risk for any flooding will be low, but ponding water on the roads and runoff into ditches and backyards with some of the heavier rainfall could occur.