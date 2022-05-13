UPDATE: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS for the following counties: eastern Stephenson County and western Winnebago County until 7:30pm. Storm right over the Stephenson/Winnebago County line is moving north between 10-15 mph. Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter sized hail possible. Seek shelter if in the path of the storm. Quarter sized hail has been reported with the storm over eastern Stephenson County, just north of Rock Grove.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for southwest Whiteside County until 6:30pm as a line of storms approach west-central Illinois. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail are possible. This storm was moving to the northeast at 10 mph. Very heavy rainfall is also possible due to the slow movement of the storm.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING canceled for Whiteside County.

Following four days of record breaking heat an incoming cold front has produced a line of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe. A slight risk for severe weather is in place for most of northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin.

The line of storms will continue to slowly move east Friday evening, possibly producing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and quarter sized hail. These storms will be moving out of the area after 8pm.