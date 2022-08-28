Severe thunderstorms are possible once again Monday ahead of a cold front that’ll pass through Monday afternoon. Once the front passes high pressure will dominate our skies, leaving us with dry and comfortable conditions for the rest of the week.

Skies are expected to remain dry through most of Sunday evening/night as the storms that produced severe weather Sunday afternoon have moved well off to the east. While most areas have cleared out, there are still a few clouds that’ll linger through the evening. Temperatures are likely to remain in the mid to upper 70s through much of the evening as dew point temperatures hoover in the low 70s. This will set the stage for a rather muggy, and somewhat unpleasant, Sunday night.

Thunderstorms have started to develop ahead of the cold front over the Upper Midwest in Minnesota, where the focus for severe thunderstorms will remain Sunday night. Those storms should hold together long enough to move through Wisconsin, possibly reaching northern Illinois just before daybreak Monday. While the storms should weaken as they move into the region, they should hold together long enough to bring some rain and thunder Monday morning.

Following a brief break in the storm activity early Monday, additional thunderstorms are likely to develop ahead of an advancing cold front Monday early afternoon. The amount of instability that builds up ahead of the front will depend on any morning activity, but it does look like we will see enough to produce a few scattered storms by the early afternoon.

The majority of the Stateline is under a ‘slight risk’ for severe thunderstorms Monday as the threat associated with any of the storms would be damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours are also possible, like Sunday, given the high moisture in the atmosphere. Storms will come to an end Monday evening with high pressure settling in for the next few days.