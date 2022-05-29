A strong cold front approaching from the west and northwest Tuesday will bring with it a chance for a few thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe during the afternoon. The entire Stateline has been placed under a slight risk (yellow) for severe storms.

A strong low pressure system lifting northeast from the Rockies Monday will move through the Upper Midwest and into southern Canada Tuesday morning. A cold front trailing south from the low will move through Minnesota and Iowa Tuesday morning, sliding through the Stateline during the afternoon and evening. Increasing moisture ahead of the front Tuesday will not only make it feel a little more muggy during the afternoon, but also help to weaken the cap (lid) on the atmosphere. As this occurs, thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the advancing cold front, moving from west to east. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary concern, followed by heavy rainfall. Severe storms will be possible between roughly 2pm-7/8pm Tuesday. Following Tuesday’s cold front, high pressure moves in helping to clear the skies and bring temperatures back into the 70s.