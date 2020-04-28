Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Evening

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County has expired as the severe storm has moved out of the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for LaSalle County.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for southeast Lee County until 4:45pm Tuesday evening. A storm located over Mendota was currently moving east at 35 mph and capable of producing 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. This storm has had a history of producing some damage, along with 60mph wind gusts, south of Sublette. Seek shelter if in the path of the storm.

The risk for thunderstorms – some strong to severe – will continue once this initial line passes through later this evening. Clearing has taken place further west over eastern Iowa with a few isolated storms trying to develop ahead of a cold front. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible between 6pm and 8pm this evening. Hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concerns, but an isolated tornado is possible further northwest over southwest Wisconsin and far northwest Illinois.