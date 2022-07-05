A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for McHenry County until 6:45pm. This storm is moving east at 10mph and is capable of producing a tornado. Seek shelter immediately if you are in the direct path of this storm. There is also a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Northern Winnebago County that is in effect until 6:45pm this storm is producing 60mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Green and Rock counties until 6pm. This storm is located over Albany, WI and is moving to the southeast at 15 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail are possible with this storm. Those in its path should seek shelter. The slow movement of this storm will also cause a flooding risk, especially since it is moving over areas that not only received heavy rainfall from Monday night, but also from repeated rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Storm coverage expected to increase over the next few hours.