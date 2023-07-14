8:45PM UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee and DeKalb Counties was cancelled as the storm has moved out of those areas now. There are currently no active warnings in our viewing area.

8:30PM UPDATE: Lee County has been removed from the warning.

8:25PM UPDATE: Central portions of DeKalb County were added to the Severe Thunderstorm Warning. This storm is still capable of producing 70 mph wind gusts, and the warning lasts until 9:15PM.

8:20PM UPDATE: The Severe Warning for Central Lee County (inc. Amboy, IL) was allowed to expire at 8:15PM. The warning for Southeastern Lee into far Southern DeKalb County continues until 8:45PM.

8:10PM UPDATE: The severe warning for Ogle County was allowed to expire, but strong wind gusts of near 50 mph continue into Boone County.

8:00PM UPDATE: While the National Weather Service elected not to continue the warning into Southern Winnebago and Boone Counties, this storm is still capable of producing 50 mph wind gusts! Take shelter if in areas near Cherry Valley and Belvidere!

7:45PM UPDATE: A new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Southeastern Lee County into Southern DeKalb County until 8:45PM. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds and is capable of 70 mph gusts! Take shelter if in the path!

7:30PM UPDATE: A pair of SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS have been issued for Lee and Ogle Counties. The Lee County warning goes until 8:15PM and is capable of producing 70 mph wind gusts. The Ogle County warning lasts until 8:30PM for 60 mph winds. Take shelter if in the path of these storms!

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the entire Stateline until 10PM tonight. Clusters of storms will work through the area into the evening. The main threats would be damaging winds and large hail, along with a brief tornado or two. Stay weather aware!

The threats for severe weather tonight include damaging winds and heavy rain, with the tornado threat a little lower locally due to a lack of wind shear near the surface.