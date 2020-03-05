Severe Weather Preparedness: Watch vs. Warning

Severe weather preparedness week continues in Illinois, reminding us that this week is a good time to review our severe weather plan, or put one in place if we don’t have one already. When the threat for severe weather occurs, it’s important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means severe weather is possible and conditions in the atmosphere are favorable for severe weather, but it’s not occurring yet. You need to remain alert for quickly changing weather conditions. A severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch is often times issued hours in advance of potential severe weather. A warning means severe weather is either going to occur, or is occurring already, in your area and you need to take shelter immediately – take action. Sometimes these can be issued 20 minutes before the storm arrives, or only a few minutes before the storm moves in.

Severe weather season is just getting started in the United States and will begin to ramp up in Illinois within the next month or two. Climatologically, the months of April, May and June are our peak severe weather season in northern Illinois, with the most tornadoes reported during that three month period. However, tornadoes can occur during any month and that’s why it’s so important to have a severe weather plan in place.

For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit the Chicago National Weather Service.