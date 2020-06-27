Severe Weather Winding Down Across the Stateline Friday Evening

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DeKalb County has been canceled.

Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties canceled from the severe thunderstorm watch.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday evening, with reports of wind damage in Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle and northern DeKalb counties. Most of the severe weather is beginning wind down, however, there remains a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwest DeKalb county until 7:45pm. Biggest threats will remain strong winds, frequent lightning and very heavy downpours.

Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next couple of hours with the biggest impacts remaining heavy downpours, but a few of the stronger storms may continue with gusty winds.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Carroll and Whiteside counties in northern Illinois until 9pm. The watch has been canceled for southern Wisconsin and far northwest Illinois counties.