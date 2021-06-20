Severe Weather Winding Down Sunday Night

Following several severe thunderstorm warnings, storms are gradually weakening late Sunday as they begin to move out of the area.

Sunday afternoon, a line of thunderstorms formed through central Iowa quickly strengthening as they trekked eastward. As thunderstorms began approaching the Stateline, several severe thunderstorm warnings, as well as a few tornado warnings, were issued throughout eastern Iowa. Shortly after 8:00, stronger thunderstorms began moving into the Stateline. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the area as these storms provided torrential downpours, wind gusts upwards of 70 mph, hail the size of ping pong balls, and lots of lightning. Storm damage was reported across parts of the Stateline, including 1.25” hail and felled tree limbs, both reports coming out of Carroll County.

A lone severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the entirety of DeKalb County that was allowed to expire at 10:45PM. Following the expiration of this warning, no warnings are in effect throughout the Stateline. Areas northwest of an Amboy-Rochelle-Belvidere line are seeing either light to moderate rain or no rain at all. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for all counties on the Illinois side of the Stateline until 1:00AM. Storms will continue to progress eastward out of the Stateline through around midnight. Following midnight, a few isolated showers may be left behind through daybreak. Mostly cloudy conditions will stay with us through the morning tomorrow before drier air works in and clears skies up to partly cloudy by the afternoon. The week ahead features a few scattered rain chances though no strong thunderstorms are expected.