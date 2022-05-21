After some daytime rain showers, we saw some clearing before the sun set this evening. That clearing tonight will allow temperatures to drop rather quickly, getting all the way down into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning, we will see quite a bit of sunshine early on in the day, but temperatures only reach into the low 60s once again. A moderate Northwest wind will continue to keep temperatures around 10° lower than normal for tomorrow’s high.

We will remain locked in a pattern this week that will keep us under below normal temperatures throughout much of the week. In addition to the cooler weather, we will also see a low-pressure system that works in for the middle of the week. This could bring us some heavier rain at times, so we might need to watch out for some minor flooding for Wednesday and Thursday.

After this week is over, temperatures look to swing right to the other side of the pendulum once again, with a much warmer pattern coming for the end of May and into the beginning of June, per the Climate Prediction Center.

But this week still looks cooler, with temperatures only reaching the 60s most days and chances for rain through the middle of the week.

For more information on this forecast, watch this video from the 10PM newscast: